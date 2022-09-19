J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE JILL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. 32,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,088. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $168.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.28.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 128.26%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

JILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on J.Jill to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $2,286,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in J.Jill by 17.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 21.1% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 87,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

