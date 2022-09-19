Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,275. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

