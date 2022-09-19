Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,275. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

