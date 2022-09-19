Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 282.67 ($3.42).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

