Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 25.3% in August

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of JSPR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 93,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,780. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Jasper Therapeutics

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.