Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 314,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 159,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,465,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

