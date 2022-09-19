Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Jianpu Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

JT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 69,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,177. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology ( NYSE:JT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

Further Reading

