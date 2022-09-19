John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires 178 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.