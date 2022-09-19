John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 1.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2,366.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 267,230 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,386,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,549. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.44. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

