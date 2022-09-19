John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $26,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MongoDB by 2,666.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.6 %

MDB traded down $3.47 on Monday, reaching $217.11. 64,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,017. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.83.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

