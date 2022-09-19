John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,704.8% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000.
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:TBUX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $50.05.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.