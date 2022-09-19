John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,704.8% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TBUX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

