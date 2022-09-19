John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 801 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $186.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,272. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.52.

