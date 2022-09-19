Jordan Park Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Flower City Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,272. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.52.

