Jordan Park Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016,124 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

