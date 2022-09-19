JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $54.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.07.

Shares of OLLI opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 357,499 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $743,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 151,032 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

