KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 537,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 761,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

KB Financial Group stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About KB Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

