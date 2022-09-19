KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KBR Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.25. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.