Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,927. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after purchasing an additional 93,965 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,655,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

