KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $227.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

