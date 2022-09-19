KingDeFi (KRW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $285,025.00

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One KingDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. KingDeFi has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KingDeFi Coin Profile

KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KingDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingDeFi directly using US dollars.

