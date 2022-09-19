Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Down 17.8% in August

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 700,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 129,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Kiromic BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

