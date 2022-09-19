KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 253,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

