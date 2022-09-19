KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $17.05.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
