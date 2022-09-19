Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Up 3%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.31. Approximately 1,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 459,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

