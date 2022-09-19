Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Up 3%

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTBGet Rating)’s stock price was up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.31. Approximately 1,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 459,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.