Kwmg LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.86. 557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

