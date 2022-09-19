Kwmg LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after acquiring an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $203.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.49. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

