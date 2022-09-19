Kwmg LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,260,400 over the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

