Kwmg LLC Purchases 12,702 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after buying an additional 348,244 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,324,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $183.96 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

