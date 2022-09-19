Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Shares of LSTR opened at $141.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 694.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 181,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Landstar System by 153.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 267,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 162,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

