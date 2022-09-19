LCG (LCG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.25 Million

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One LCG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCG has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LCG has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LCG alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LCG Profile

LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official website is lcg-energy.com.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.