loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 16.6% in August

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In other news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 49,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,862,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 49,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,862,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $118,317.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 940,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and sold 2,459,414 shares worth $3,773,569. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Trading Down 3.8 %

LDI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. 949,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.08.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.