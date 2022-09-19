Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $43.17 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $73.99 million and $43.17 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

