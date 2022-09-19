Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $194.53. The company had a trading volume of 108,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,843. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

