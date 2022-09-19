LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) were up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 11,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 799,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

In other news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robotti Robert grew its position in LSB Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 21.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 23.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the period.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

