Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.72

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 214734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.