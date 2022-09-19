LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.23. 87,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,329. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $75.90 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

