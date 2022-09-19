Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000.

LYRA stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.63.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

