Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.03

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 20489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNI. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Magnite Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $953.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Magnite by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Magnite by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Magnite by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

