Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

