MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Tops One Day Volume of $3,790.00

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $114.88 million and approximately $3,790.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile
MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.
Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin
