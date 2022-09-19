Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.21% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $60,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $6.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,476. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $689.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

