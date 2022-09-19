Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.45. 716,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.