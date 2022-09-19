Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $23.01 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,059 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.