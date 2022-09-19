Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $37.59 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 475,991 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $37,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.31. 789,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,122,807. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

