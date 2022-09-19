MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Update

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in MarineMax by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NYSE HZO traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. 10,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,316. The stock has a market cap of $678.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

