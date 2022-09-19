Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

MA stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $206,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

