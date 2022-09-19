Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE:MLP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Maui Land & Pineapple has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

