Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Short Interest Update

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAXN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $25.60 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

