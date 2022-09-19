MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDxHealth stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of MDxHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $7.35 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

