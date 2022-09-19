Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.7% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.87. 103,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238,253. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 280.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.56 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

