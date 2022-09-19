Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TDG traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $590.22. 3,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.08.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

