Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Set at C$11.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$11.00 target price on Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

Shares of DR opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.83. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of C$7.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.71 million and a PE ratio of 17.13.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Stories

